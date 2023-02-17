Teenage boy calls teacher a 'Karen,' says, 'f**k her, she knows what happened to me.'

When this student is upset with his teacher, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for Calling My High School Teacher a Karen and Refusing to Apologize?"

I (17m) am a high school student and work a part-time job. I work every day except Sundays and Mondays.

2 years ago, my mom (51F) abandoned me. I woke up one morning to my aunt banging on my front door, saying that my mom called her and admitted to moving away with her boyfriend.

My aunt and I called my mom frantically and when she finally answered, she told us that she never wanted to be a mom.

Up until this point, my mom had been amazing. She had a good-paying job, she was on the PTA, everything.