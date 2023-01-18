Woman turns into 'major Karen' when her husband's doctor doesn't do his job.

When this woman is conflicted about her own behavior, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for arguing with my husbands doctor and acting like a Karen because they wouldn't listen?"

Husband has a sore foot. No injury or medical condition that would explain the pain but he hasn't been able to walk properly for about a week.

Being the absolute pain in my ass that he is, he's refused to go to the doctors until today, apparently he preferred to just pop paracetamol and complain to me.

It's gotten progressively more swollen and misshapen looking and today its gone a funny colour and he can't put any weight on it. So I called our GP who has sent him to the walk in clinic at our local hospital.