Woman turns into 'major Karen' when her husband's doctor doesn't do his job.

When this woman is conflicted about her own behavior, she asks Reddit:
Husband has a sore foot. No injury or medical condition that would explain the pain but he hasn't been able to walk properly for about a week.
Being the absolute pain in my ass that he is, he's refused to go to the doctors until today, apparently he preferred to just pop paracetamol and complain to me.
It's gotten progressively more swollen and misshapen looking and today its gone a funny colour and he can't put any weight on it. So I called our GP who has sent him to the walk in clinic at our local hospital.
We finally get seen and the doctor refused to even examine it. Told him without even looking at the foot that it was a sprain and he wasn't going to prescribe him any painkillers so not to ask.