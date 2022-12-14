Woman refuses to buy Christmas gifts for her 'spoiled' nieces, sister is shocked.

When this woman is fed up with her sister, she asks Reddit:
My sister (40f) has two kids (16f, 14f). I (36f) have 2 kids (6f, 5m). This year, my sister asked if we can not exchange gifts because she is saving up to take her kids on an extravagant vacation this spring (Europe), and wants to put the money that she’d use on gifts towards the trip. I say sure, no problem.
Fast forward to last week. She sends me a list of some of the things her daughters would like for Christmas. I respond and say thanks, but I am not getting them anything as you said you wanted to skip gifts this year.
She tells me she thought I’d still be getting the girls gifts. So I say okay no problem, here is what my kids would like. She corrects herself and says she would not be buying me or my kids gifts as she’s trying to save money for her trip as we had previously discussed, but she still thinks I should buy her daughters gifts.