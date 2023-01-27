Woman reveals to in-laws the truth about where her husband was when she was in labor.

When this wife and mother is furious with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for revealing to my in-laws exactly where my husband was when I was in labor?"

I gave birth to my son 10 weeks ago. I went through exhausting period while I was nearing my due date. I was experiencing discomfort and wanted my husband by my side when I go into labor but he'd go out every night to hang out at his friend's place and watch football games.

I suggested that he play/watch games at home just in case but he was having none of it and said he had to attend game night at his brother& friend's place along with his buddies. He said they had certain... How can i describe it? "rituals?" when watching a game and he can't enjoy doing it at home or anywhere else.