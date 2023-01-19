Landlord completely f**ks over family going through 'heartbreaking' crisis.

When this landlord is conflicted, he asks Reddit:
I (47M) inherited a property from my father 11 years ago. For the past five years I’ve been renting the house to a nice family with a young child (5M). They’ve been great tenants and there haven’t been any issues.
A month ago I was approached by a realtor about selling my property. He had a buyer who was interested and was ready to offer $60,000 over market because of the location. This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.
My tenants have a lease through mid March. I’ve always renewed every year around this time. I contacted the husband, Michael, and let him know I would not be renewing this time.
To say that he was upset was an understatement. It turns out that he and his wife are currently in hospice with their son who has a terminal heart condition. The doctors have given him a month or two to live. I knew the boy was sick but I never knew it was so serious.