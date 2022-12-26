Woman buys cousin $4K gift, cousin's mom says, 'you're humiliating me as a parent.'

When this woman who married into a rich family buys her teenage cousin an amazing gift, she asks Reddit:

"AITA? I bought my cousin’s daughter a $4K gift for Christmas and ended up spending more on her than her mother did. AITA for not checking with her mother first?"

I happened to marry into a family with an insane amount of money. More than they know what to do with, quite honestly. I spent approx. $15k per child for my three children for Christmas, which I am immensely grateful to be able to spend on them. I also donated the same amount to a charity of each child’s choice, as well.

My mom’s side has a rule that we only get each other Christmas gifts if we will be seeing each other that year on Christmas day. (For cousins with children, we get the kids gifts rather than their parents.)