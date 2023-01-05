They turned on you out of nowhere? 15 people reveal how they were 'love bombed.'

Love bombing is an extremely popular phrase these days. Everyone and their mother seems to fall victim to 'the love bomber.' The worst part about this type of bombing is that it's so hard to spot.

How can you possibly differentiate love bombing from real, genuine interest? Thankfully, these 15 people took to the internet to reveal how they were love bombed and then betrayed. In retrospect, there were always signs that their S.O. was a bit...off. Take a look.

1.

THIS! I met someone last year that totally lovebombed me, I felt it but still decided to give it a go. It was nice at first, I felt like a princess but when I spent time over at his place I could never have a moment to myself, he was soo clingy I started to grow resentful.