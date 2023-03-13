Maid of honor gets shamed by groom for her 'selfish make up choice.'

When this MOH is confused about a comment the groom made, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wearing makeup to my best friend’s wedding?"

I (27F) was picked to be the maid of honor at my best friend Jo’s (28F) wedding which happened last week. I was so excited! We’ve been friends since we were kids and had already agreed to be each other’s maid of honor way back then, but that didn’t make it any less exciting.

I helped Jo pick out my dress, my shoes, etc etc, everything except for my makeup. I don’t agree with wearing makeup because I think the beauty industry is misogynistic and because it makes my face break out.