'AITA for getting my male friend a better gift than his GF?' I'm a lesbian, she's mad.

When this girl gets her guy friend a more expensive gift than his girlfriend, she asks Reddit:
My friend's birthday was last week and I got him a gift that upset his girlfriend Just for context, I'm also a girl. I'm a lesbian who hasn't been mistaken for straight in yearrrrs tho - like I've been mistaken more often for a teenage boy than a straight woman TBH.
Anyway, back to the birthday gift.. i knew my friend was building a home woodshop and wanted to learn metal working, and I had this old MIG welder I haven't used in years. I've been trying to be more sustainable in gift giving and go for secondhand or homemade instead of buying retail.
So i cleaned it up, and gifted it to him with a note saying I could teach him how to use it. I had honestly been insecure giving him a used gift - I was hoping it wouldn't come off like I was regifting old junk from my shop, but I figured it'd be fine since it was a more expensive tool (like $500 new) and all my friends know I've sworn off shopping new.