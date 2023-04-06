'AITA for getting my male friend a better gift than his GF?' I'm a lesbian, she's mad.

When this girl gets her guy friend a more expensive gift than his girlfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting my friend a more expensive birthday gift? It upset his girlfriend who felt I crossed a line?"

My friend's birthday was last week and I got him a gift that upset his girlfriend Just for context, I'm also a girl. I'm a lesbian who hasn't been mistaken for straight in yearrrrs tho - like I've been mistaken more often for a teenage boy than a straight woman TBH.

Anyway, back to the birthday gift.. i knew my friend was building a home woodshop and wanted to learn metal working, and I had this old MIG welder I haven't used in years. I've been trying to be more sustainable in gift giving and go for secondhand or homemade instead of buying retail.