Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man won't agree to wife's 'weird SAHM vs. SAHD deal,' says, 'it's totally unfair.'

Man won't agree to wife's 'weird SAHM vs. SAHD deal,' says, 'it's totally unfair.'

Maggie Lalley
Mar 2, 2023 | 5:51 PM
ADVERTISING

When this man is upset about his wife's proposal, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife that I won’t be agreeing to this SAHM SAHD deal?"

Basically this. My wife (26f) and I (32m)are expecting our first child in June. My wife is an orthodontist, and I work in tech. Both of us earn pretty decent and contribute equally to the household.

My wife has been debating whether she should take a break from her career for 2-3 years to focus on our baby.

She’s leaning more towards becoming a SAHM. I obviously would support whatever she decides, if she wants to be a SAHM for a while, that’s good and if she decides she wants to continue with her career, we have enough resources to hire a full time babysitter.

We’ve had many discussions over it and it always ends up with her wanting to be a SAHM.

Yesterday she told me that she came up with this idea. She’ll be the SAHM for the first two years and after that, I quit my job and become a stay at home dad for a while.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content