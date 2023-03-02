Man won't agree to wife's 'weird SAHM vs. SAHD deal,' says, 'it's totally unfair.'

When this man is upset about his wife's proposal, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife that I won’t be agreeing to this SAHM SAHD deal?"

Basically this. My wife (26f) and I (32m)are expecting our first child in June. My wife is an orthodontist, and I work in tech. Both of us earn pretty decent and contribute equally to the household.

My wife has been debating whether she should take a break from her career for 2-3 years to focus on our baby.

She’s leaning more towards becoming a SAHM. I obviously would support whatever she decides, if she wants to be a SAHM for a while, that’s good and if she decides she wants to continue with her career, we have enough resources to hire a full time babysitter.

We’ve had many discussions over it and it always ends up with her wanting to be a SAHM.