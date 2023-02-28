Man asks wife to accommodate autistic friend, wife says, 'this is an insane request.'

When this husband makes a bit of an insane request, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my wife to accommodate my autistic friend's needs?"

My (34m) good friend (27m) is on the spectrum. I don’t know if how I’m speaking about this will come across as offensive, but he’s on the less severe side of things.

He’s verbal and can read social cues decently well. The only “tells” are his\stims (he rocks almost constantly if he’s sitting still, a few verbal stims, etc.) and his aversion of a few sensory related things.

It’s not something he shares with a lot of people. He got a diagnosis later in life since his parents just thought he was a weird kid while he was growing up.