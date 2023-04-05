Man is convinced teen nephew robbed him, family has doubts, you be the judge.

When this man is furious with his cousin, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for confronting my cousin in front of the whole family for stealing from my house?"

I(Late 30s Male) hosted Thanksgiving at my house. My husband(50s Male) and I have a nephew(16) who stays with us part-time. He has a bedroom on the second floor, and my bedroom is on the third floor.

It's a sweet Suite, with a sitting room living room, two walk-in closets and the bedroom. When you walk up the stairs you walk into the sitting room, then there's a small living room, then the bedroom and then you go into either one of the closets from the bedroom.