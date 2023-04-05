Man is convinced teen nephew robbed him, family has doubts, you be the judge.

When this man is furious with his cousin, she asks Reddit:
I(Late 30s Male) hosted Thanksgiving at my house. My husband(50s Male) and I have a nephew(16) who stays with us part-time. He has a bedroom on the second floor, and my bedroom is on the third floor.
It's a sweet Suite, with a sitting room living room, two walk-in closets and the bedroom. When you walk up the stairs you walk into the sitting room, then there's a small living room, then the bedroom and then you go into either one of the closets from the bedroom.
I have a nephew who is five, and is exhibiting signs of autism. His mother (27 F) is my second cousin. She came, along with her two brothers, and their mother. So everyone's taking turns entertaining my 5 year old nephew because he requires a little bit of extra attention.