Man leaves dad's fishing company to be an influencer. AITA? You be the judge.

When this man is upset about his past and his relationship to his father, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for leaving my family fishing business to intern with an up and coming influencer?"

My family have a really old small fishing company that's always provided for the family but has never made enough to really grow crazy. I'm the oldest and my Dad has been grooming me to take over the family business like he did and his dad before him.

I never loved fishing hut I don't hate it either. One day when we were cleaning our nets and counting out catch on the beach this influencer came up to me and after chatting for a bit offered me an internship so I dropped when I was doing and left with him.