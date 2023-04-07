Man wants to dock dog sitter's pay for eating food in his house. AITA?

When this man is concerned that he's a bad employer, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I charged my dog sitter for the food she ate while staying in my house?"

My (49M) dog walker Catelyn (21F) has been working for me close to a year and during covid I’ve not seen a problem with her continuing to come over. She lives alone, as do I, and we were both social distancing. Though I’m now working from home, I didn’t want to stop her from working since she’s freelance and I understand other clients have let her go (without pay).

Last week I had to go on a business trip, and since the local kennels were shut, thought I’d see if she could stay over to look after them as I felt in the time I’ve known her, I trust her with my three dogs and my property.