Man wants to dock dog sitter's pay for eating food in his house. AITA?

Maggie Lalley
Apr 7, 2023 | 7:31 PM
When this man is concerned that he's a bad employer, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I charged my dog sitter for the food she ate while staying in my house?"

My (49M) dog walker Catelyn (21F) has been working for me close to a year and during covid I’ve not seen a problem with her continuing to come over. She lives alone, as do I, and we were both social distancing. Though I’m now working from home, I didn’t want to stop her from working since she’s freelance and I understand other clients have let her go (without pay).

Last week I had to go on a business trip, and since the local kennels were shut, thought I’d see if she could stay over to look after them as I felt in the time I’ve known her, I trust her with my three dogs and my property.

She was thankfully able to help out and after a quick tour of the house and a show of how to work things etc, I told her that she was welcome to eat things from the kitchen if she wanted. Okay, now when I said that I didn’t think she’d actually eat everything in my kitchen. Within a week she’d made her way through all my frozen/fridge food, canned foods and drinks.

