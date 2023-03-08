Man explodes at family dinner, exposes the awful truth about his 'abusive' history.

When this man is furious with his family, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for ruining a large family dinner and embarrassing my mum by calling out years of casual abuse against me?"

For context I (20/m) am half East Asian on my mother's side and half Middle Eastern on my father's side, born and raised in Australia.

I look almost entirely Middle Eastern. For as long as I can remember, family members on my mum's side would tease and make jokes about my appearance.

Growing up my nickname was "brown guy" in their language. When I was like 9 years old, my cousins and I came home after playing outside all day and I teased them for having tons of mosquito bites while I barely had any.

My auntie overheard this and told me "That's because the blood of brown people just doesn't taste as sweet".