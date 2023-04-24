Man sells family heirloom to pay for destination wedding. Family is appalled. AITA?

When this man feels somewhat guilty for what he did to pay for his wedding, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for selling a family heirloom to pay for my destination wedding?"

My fiancée (38F) and I (39M) are planning to get married this summer. We both want to have quite a lavish wedding at a winery in another state. The two of us agree that it's the most important occasion in our lives, so we should make it as memorable as possible. We both have stable jobs and a good amount of savings, but it's not quite enough for the (admittedly ambitious) plans we have in our heads.