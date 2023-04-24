Man sells family heirloom to pay for destination wedding. Family is appalled. AITA?

When this man feels somewhat guilty for what he did to pay for his wedding, he asks Reddit:
My fiancée (38F) and I (39M) are planning to get married this summer. We both want to have quite a lavish wedding at a winery in another state. The two of us agree that it's the most important occasion in our lives, so we should make it as memorable as possible. We both have stable jobs and a good amount of savings, but it's not quite enough for the (admittedly ambitious) plans we have in our heads.
My father passed away in January, and in his will he left me a very valuable (think five figures) family heirloom. It's a very old painting by a lesser-known artist. I don't want to post too many identifying details. I'm not much for big family traditions, so although it's a nice thing to have, I'm not massively attached to it. I have plenty of other good memories of my father and I don't need a fancy heirloom to remember him by.'