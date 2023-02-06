Man feeds his husband an 'alternative' lasagna, hubby says, 'you tricked me.'

When this husband feels guilty about what he did, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for tricking my partner into eating an alternative lasagna?"

So, here's the deal: I (M43) have been vegan for about a year now and my husband (M48) is a meat-and-potatoes kind of person.

He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options.

However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health.

I get worried for him sometimes because he is very fat and his BMI is also quite high.

I've been trying to cook healthy meals for him, encouraging him to exercise, and getting creative with the dishes I make, but my partner just doesn't seem interested.