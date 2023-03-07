Man makes fiancee sleep on couch so teen daughter can sleep in bed, fiancee is shocked.

When this dad is conflicted about his fiance and his daughter, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my fiancée to sleep on the pull out couch so my daughter could sleep in my bed?"

So I (43m) have a fiancée (39f) and I also have a daughter (16f), and the three of us traveled to visit my fiancées parents to have them meet us.

Last night we got a hotel for the last night before we drove home, and my fiancée and I were in the master bed and my daughter was in the pull out couch bed in the next room, and shortly after we went to sleep, my daughter asked if she could sleep in my bed with me.