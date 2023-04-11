Man grabs unhealthy food out of diabetic wife's hand, says 'I want you to live.' AITA?

When this husband is concerned for his wife's health, he asks Reddit:

My (30M) wife (29F) has a case of type 2 diabetes that runs in her genes. Even though my wife knows that she has diabetes she doesn’t seem to care at all that she has diabetes. She has been on a strict medication that her doctor has set her which has been some foods and she’s not allowed to eat fried/sugary stuff as this will raise her sugar levels.

Yesterday i went to the the shop and she came with me and i bought what we needed to get and she just followed along with me. As we are at the till she says that she needs to go to the toilet and will meet me outside. When i’m done with paying i go outside only to see my wife opening a packet of haribos which the doctor says she’s not allowed to eat.