Man serves his kids food from the trash, wife says, 'this is bad parenting.'

When this man is concerned about his kids, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for serving my family food from the trash?"

For context, my sister and I grew up relatively poor. When I was 6 our mom took a promotion and moved three hours away.

We found out in our adult life, she had been hoarding her money and giving our alcoholic father a small allowance to raise us. With his addiction problems, it left us minimal money for essentials.

By the time I was 16, we were technically on our own and was ransacking dumpsters to feed myself and my sister.

I’m now in my late 30s, have a successful career and live quite comfortably, my sister is also well off now. My wife and I have a great relationship, I’ve worked to stop some of my old habits from my upbringing.