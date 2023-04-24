Man tells GF to 'cover up' around workers, shocked when she replies, 'it's just help.'

When this man is concerned for his GF, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my girlfriend to cover up her body when strangers enter the home?"

I am FULLY aware the title sounds sexist but hear me out, please. My girlfriend comes from a wealthy background and grew up with maids, chefs, chauffeurs etc. I was raised in a completely opposite environment and still adjusting to dating someone like her.

When we’re not with her parents, we spent a lot of time at one of her apartments. Here’s the issue: my gf likes to walk around home barely wearing anything which is fine (awesome even) BUT she does this even when the ‘help’ are around.