Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man tells GF to 'cover up' around workers, shocked when she replies, 'it's just help.'

Man tells GF to 'cover up' around workers, shocked when she replies, 'it's just help.'

Maggie Lalley
Apr 24, 2023 | 7:51 PM
ADVERTISING

When this man is concerned for his GF, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my girlfriend to cover up her body when strangers enter the home?"

I am FULLY aware the title sounds sexist but hear me out, please. My girlfriend comes from a wealthy background and grew up with maids, chefs, chauffeurs etc. I was raised in a completely opposite environment and still adjusting to dating someone like her.

When we’re not with her parents, we spent a lot of time at one of her apartments. Here’s the issue: my gf likes to walk around home barely wearing anything which is fine (awesome even) BUT she does this even when the ‘help’ are around.

For example last month her family hired a new driver for her. He stopped by the apartment to introduce himself. She was only wearing underwear. Keep in mind, this is the FIRST time they’ve met in person. I felt awkward, he was visibly awkward and she didn’t give a shit at all. She was casually chatting to him while a scrolling away on her phone.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content