Man tells GF and sister to 'cover up' in front of his parents, GF says, 'how dare you.'

When this man is conflicted about his GF and her sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my girlfriend and her sister to cover up ?"

I 26M have decided to work on my flexibility and mobility due to my injuries from playing soccer in high school/college.

My girlfriend of 2 yrs recommended I try yoga. She does yoga 3 times a week and is incredibly flexible and agile.

She told me she would talk to her sister as she's a personal trainer. I agreed, my girlfriend,myself, and her younger sister as the teacher have been doing yoga twice a week at my house for the last 3 weeks. I feel fantastic and really feel that it has been helping me.