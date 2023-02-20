Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man tells GF and sister to 'cover up' in front of his parents, GF says, 'how dare you.'

Man tells GF and sister to 'cover up' in front of his parents, GF says, 'how dare you.'

Maggie Lalley
Feb 20, 2023 | 7:32 PM
ADVERTISING

When this man is conflicted about his GF and her sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my girlfriend and her sister to cover up ?"

I 26M have decided to work on my flexibility and mobility due to my injuries from playing soccer in high school/college.

My girlfriend of 2 yrs recommended I try yoga. She does yoga 3 times a week and is incredibly flexible and agile.

She told me she would talk to her sister as she's a personal trainer. I agreed, my girlfriend,myself, and her younger sister as the teacher have been doing yoga twice a week at my house for the last 3 weeks. I feel fantastic and really feel that it has been helping me.

Yesterday, my mother called me asking me if I was still going to give her the freezer I no longer used. I said yes and told her to come get it or I would take it to her the next day.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content