Man tells GF and sister to 'cover up' in front of his parents, GF says, 'how dare you.'

I 26M have decided to work on my flexibility and mobility due to my injuries from playing soccer in high school/college.
My girlfriend of 2 yrs recommended I try yoga. She does yoga 3 times a week and is incredibly flexible and agile.
She told me she would talk to her sister as she's a personal trainer. I agreed, my girlfriend,myself, and her younger sister as the teacher have been doing yoga twice a week at my house for the last 3 weeks. I feel fantastic and really feel that it has been helping me.
Yesterday, my mother called me asking me if I was still going to give her the freezer I no longer used. I said yes and told her to come get it or I would take it to her the next day.