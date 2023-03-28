Man upsets GF when she finds out what he did to figure out her 'secret family recipe.'

When this BF is attacked by his GF for figuring out her family recipe, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for figuring out my GF's secret family recipe?"

A week ago, I(24m) had dinner at her (23f) place, and her mom made this absolutely divine pasta. She said the sauce recipe had been craftily modified by her family across generations and everyone who learned of it was sworn to secrecy.

Later, I was craving it again, so I asked my gf to make it since she knows the secret family recipe. She agreed, and went out to get groceries for it (along with the some other stuff I asked her to pick up for me).

After dinner, I asked her how much I owe her for the stuff she bought for me, and she said “I don’t remember, just check the bill.”