Man feels guilty for exposing the truth about his uncle, wonders if he made a mistake.

AITA for getting my uncle in trouble and causing him to lose money?

"AITA for getting my uncle in trouble and causing him to lose money?"

I (M) left my church recently and my dad keeps sending church members to my house to "save" me. Recently a pair of church volunteers came over to talk with me. They offered assistance with anything I might need some I had them help around my farm while we talked.

We talked about where they are from, (they're volunteering for 2 years from out of the country) what they plan on doing when they get home, how my life's going, and why I stopped believing.

The next week one of them called and said they weren't sure if they believed when they left the country and after our talk they realized they didn't believe and wanted to return home.