Man humiliates aunt in the worst way after she calls albinism a 'gay std.'

When this nephew is furious with his aunt and humiliates her publicly, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for humiliating my aunt in front of my family after what she assumed about albinism ?"

I (21M) was invited to a family gathering yesterday, to which I brought my boyfriend (22M) of around 8 months. Some of my family members are still lowkey homophobic and this includes my aunt (42F) from my mother's side.

She only knew that I'm gay and hasn't met my boyfriend till now, but when she saw him, she quickly grabbed me and took me into a corner to talk in private.