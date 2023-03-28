Man humiliates aunt in the worst way after she calls albinism a 'gay std.'

When this nephew is furious with his aunt and humiliates her publicly, he asks Reddit:
I (21M) was invited to a family gathering yesterday, to which I brought my boyfriend (22M) of around 8 months. Some of my family members are still lowkey homophobic and this includes my aunt (42F) from my mother's side.
She only knew that I'm gay and hasn't met my boyfriend till now, but when she saw him, she quickly grabbed me and took me into a corner to talk in private.
There, she told why the hell would I bring such an unholy and lifeless looking person here and that she's afraid he might be possessed and intending to harm our family. I told her that my boyfriend isn't possessed and that he only looks like that cause of he has albinism. She then asked me "Oh, is this like, a STD for gay guys ?".