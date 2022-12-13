Man makes brother and SIL move to hotel when they don't follow his 'bathroom rules.'

When this man is upset with his guests, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for forcing my guests to move to a hotel after they refused to follow my bathroom rules?"

I live in a country with terrible plumbing. If you flush toilet paper you are pretty much guaranteed to back up your toilet.

I grew up in Colorado so I know how weird it is to wipe and then put the paper in a garbage can instead of just flushing it.

So I installed a wand bidet in all three washrooms in my retirement house. So after you go you just spray your backside down nice and clean. Then you use the toilet paper to dry.

Nice, simple, and less gross in my opinion. I wish I had these when I lived in the states.

So my brother and his wife came down for a visit. I told them the rules for the bathroom and they both said that they understood.