Man questions whether to spend money on wedding or sick sister's surgery.

When this man is concerned that wronged his sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA Choosing To Spend Money On A Wedding Instead Of Helping My Sister Pay For A Medical Treatment?"

I (32m) got engaged to my wonderful wife "Angel" (32f) back in 2019. We were supposed to get married in 2020 but for many tragic reasons it didn't happen.

We still moved in together with the plan to have the wedding in 2021-2022 but unfortunately my grandmother got sick and was most likely not going to make it.

I was her only grandson and first grandchild to get married and the idea of not being around long enough to see me get married broke her heart.

Despite how badly Angel wanted a fairytale type of wedding she opted to have a quick and very low maintenance wedding outside of the medical facility where my grandmother was staying at so she could see from the window.