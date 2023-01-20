Man gets into fight with father on plane when he says, 'discipline your son.'

When this man is concerned about an altercation he had on a plane, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to change my seat for a seperated father and son but also complaining about having to sit next to said son?"

I was flying out to see some friends a few days ago and the typical "Parent and child are seperated" scenario happened. I was sat next to the son, who seemed to be about 5-6ish, while the father was sat a few rows behind us. At first they asked me to switch seats.

And you know what? I give them the benefit of the doubt. I've had problems with not getting the seat I paid for before too so I knew it wasn't necessarily their fault that they were seperated.