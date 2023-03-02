Man makes 'poor' GF go to finishing school before she meets his rich family.

When this man is concerned about his girlfriend, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for signing up my girlfriend for a social etiquette class before meeting my family?"

Gf and I have been together for a little under 3 months and we agreed it’s time for her to meet my family.

For some context, I’m blessed and had a fortunate upbringing. My gf on the other hand faced some challenges in her life from a young age (particularly financial challenges).

She’s a beautiful, interesting person despite all of the hardships she faced. The only problem is that she lacks the manners that my family typically expects from someone I’m in a relationship with.

(My gf is the first less-fortunate woman I’m dating). For that reason I made the effort to prepare her for her first dinner with my family.