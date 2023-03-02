Man makes 'poor' GF go to finishing school before she meets his rich family.

When this man is concerned about his girlfriend, he asks Reddit:
Gf and I have been together for a little under 3 months and we agreed it’s time for her to meet my family.
For some context, I’m blessed and had a fortunate upbringing. My gf on the other hand faced some challenges in her life from a young age (particularly financial challenges).
She’s a beautiful, interesting person despite all of the hardships she faced. The only problem is that she lacks the manners that my family typically expects from someone I’m in a relationship with.
(My gf is the first less-fortunate woman I’m dating). For that reason I made the effort to prepare her for her first dinner with my family.
I got her signed up for an online social etiquette course and thought this was a good idea. However when I told her she was absolutely furious. She claimed that I’m “obviously embarrassed” to be with her and that I should just marry a “rich girl” instead.