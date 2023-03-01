Man plays prank on 'very religious child,' mom says, 'why'd you humiliate my son?'

When this man is annoyed with his party guests, he asks Reddit:
A little background. I (28m) live in a big city and yard space for entertaining is a luxury. I inherited 10 acres of land from my grandfather which he bought in the 70's.
It's a dream location for an easter egg hunt and 90% of family events are held on my property. There are 2 houses on the property. My house that I had built 2 years ago and my grandfathers house which has remained untouched since he died.
I am an Atheist and you will not catch me in a church but I have no problem celebrating religious holidays like easter if there is food involved. My dad and his wife are more active in church than most of the family.
My family was getting together for easter and my dad asked me as a favor to let his wife invite her church friends for an egg hunt after lunch. I reluctantly agreed.