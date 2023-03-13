Man reveals truth about son's 'gross birth' in front of GF's friends, GF is humiliated.

When this new dad is concerned he made a mistake, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling people about what happened during our son's birth?"

Last night there was a dinner party at my girlfriend's sister's ('Lana') house to celebrate the recent birth of their child with some of her family and friends. Afterwards we were outside having some drinks and discussing the birth itself.

Lana was talking about how embarrassed she was afterwards because she'd sh*t herself during and how she wanted to just bury her head in the sand. Only three women in the group have had kids: Lana, one of her friends and my girlfriend.

The rest hadn't and seemed quite shocked that Lana sh*t herself including my girlfriend. To be fair they weren't laughing directly at her in an intentionally malicious way but were still laughing in a "you really did that?" type of way.