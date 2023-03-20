Man gets controversial revenge on woman who calls his GF 'not a real woman.'

When this man insults a woman after SHE insults his GF, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my girlfriend’s friend to watch her mouth when she insinuated that my girlfriend isn’t a real woman?"

I went on a dinner double date with my girlfriend, my girlfriend’s friend Amy, and Amy’s boyfriend. We’re all in our early 20s.

My girlfriend hangs out with Amy quite often. I see her from time to time, but I’ve never cared for her cheeky attitude. The tipping point was tonight.

Dinner was going alright until Amy’s boyfriend innocently commented on how little my girlfriend ate.

She usually gives me half her entrée. After that, Amy, who isn’t stick thin like my girlfriend, snidely remarked that my girlfriend wouldn’t need fake boobs if she ate like a real woman.