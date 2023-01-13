Man won't let wife have 2 days off from SAHM life, says 'that's not our parenting plan.'

When this man is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting upset because my wife wants 2 days off a week?"

I’m very frustrated as I write this. I’ve been with my wife for 15 years. We are both 33 years old and have two wonderful children (both very young). We are both professionals in our community and earn good wages but, like many people, money is often tighter than I would like.

When we had our first child, my wife decided to take a part time job at her workplace. We had extensive conversations but agreed that the 2 days off a week would be beneficial for getting things done we otherwise would struggle with (we both work 8am-4pm).