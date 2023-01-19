Man tells sister 'you're raising your son to be a misogynist.'

When this brother is concerned, he asks Reddit:
My sister (29f) has a child named Lucas (13m). I (26 m) also have a son, Sam, who is 9 years old.
A bit of context: I was raised in a misoginistic way.
\My parents believe that since I was a man, the world revolved around me. I was not taught how to take care of myself and I grew up with the idea that women exist to serve me, in addition to a lot of toxic masculinity.
When I reached adulthood, I forced myself to unlearn much of what my parents taught me, as I realized how horrible their teachings were.
I am still in contact with them, but they are prohibited from exercising any form of authority over my son or questioning my parenting choices.
My sister is raising Lucas the same way I was. The child is literally forbidden to do any type of task that my sister considers "feminine": cleaning, cooking, picking up after himself, etc.