Man tells sister 'you're raising your son to be a misogynist.'

When this brother is concerned, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister that she is raising a little misogynist?"

My sister (29f) has a child named Lucas (13m). I (26 m) also have a son, Sam, who is 9 years old.

A bit of context: I was raised in a misoginistic way.

\My parents believe that since I was a man, the world revolved around me. I was not taught how to take care of myself and I grew up with the idea that women exist to serve me, in addition to a lot of toxic masculinity.

When I reached adulthood, I forced myself to unlearn much of what my parents taught me, as I realized how horrible their teachings were.

I am still in contact with them, but they are prohibited from exercising any form of authority over my son or questioning my parenting choices.