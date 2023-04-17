Man upsets sister when he shares 'scary' test results. AITA? Sister says yes.

When this man feels guilty about what he did to his sister, he asks Reddit:
Earlier this year I (M) got blood tested for the BRCA1 gene. I talked to a genetic counselor who told me to contact my siblings and share my results so they could make informed choices.
It was also all over the paperwork and questionnaires that having another blood relative with genetic testing could help determine my risk. My sister told me she didn’t want to know and I respected her wishes and didn’t share my results.
I just found out I have a congenital brain aneurysm. I wasn’t expecting to find anything at all, I just have bad migraines that led me to the ER a few months ago. While I’m still processing what this means for my career and life I’m overwhelmingly thankful we caught it before it ruptured. My first worry was of my siblings being at risk. I told my siblings about it and told them it’s genetic and they should get tested.