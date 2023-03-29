Man at family wake moans sensually in reaction to pie, in laws lose their sh*t on him.

Take a look at this hilarious Reddit post:
I need to know if IATA or if this is a hill I should die on. My (34M) wife's (34F Anna) always bragging about what a great baker her grandmother, Edna, is.
She used to own an award winning bakery. We were at my wife late aunt Helen's wake. It was a small gathering, Edna brought along what was apparently Helens favourite pie that Edna made. It was a chocolate pie.
Anna offered me a slice and I turned it down, as I am not a fan of such food, however Anna insisted and Edna chimed in. I politely accepted a slice. Turns out Edna makes the best chocolate pie you have ever had.
Ever. It's so decadent. I can see why it was Aunt Helen's favourite. I made a sound to express how delicious I found the pie to be, however Edna just stared. I didn't think much of it as we are at a wake/funeral and it's not a joyful event.