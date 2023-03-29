Man at family wake moans sensually in reaction to pie, in laws lose their sh*t on him.

Sometimes food is so delicious, you have to react audibly with an 'mmmm' or an 'ahhhh.' But apparently, some people find this type of reaction offensive and inappropriate. When this man moans sensually at a memorial service and offends his wife's entire family, he wonders if he made a mistake.

Take a look at this hilarious Reddit post:

"AITA for " moaning ?"

I need to know if IATA or if this is a hill I should die on. My (34M) wife's (34F Anna) always bragging about what a great baker her grandmother, Edna, is.

She used to own an award winning bakery. We were at my wife late aunt Helen's wake. It was a small gathering, Edna brought along what was apparently Helens favourite pie that Edna made. It was a chocolate pie.

Anna offered me a slice and I turned it down, as I am not a fan of such food, however Anna insisted and Edna chimed in. I politely accepted a slice. Turns out Edna makes the best chocolate pie you have ever had.