Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man doesn't want step siblings in his wedding party. AITA? Family says yes.

Man doesn't want step siblings in his wedding party. AITA? Family says yes.

Maggie Lalley
Apr 14, 2023 | 6:49 PM
ADVERTISING

When this man is conflicted about his wedding party, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not making my stepsiblings part of the wedding party?"

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content