Man tells friend that her birthday present for him is 'wasteful' and 'obnoxious.'

I (23M) just had my birthday two days ago, I don’t care much for birthdays but my friends and family still celebrate it.
One of my close friends couldn’t attend due to exams but she sent me a link for a food subscription box based gift card that was like goddamn 100 bucks and although it was supposed to be a nice gesture I just felt that it was wasteful.
Maybe it was the way I was raised but I just couldn’t fathom spending 100 dollars just on food itself , I complained or rather vented about it to our mutual friend during the birthday event and he snitched on me.
The friend who sent the gift card was really disappointed and texted me that she was sorry that I didn’t enjoy it but her reasoning was that because I liked food in general I could perhaps use it to treat myself.