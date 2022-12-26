Man tells friend that her birthday present for him is 'wasteful' and 'obnoxious.'

When this man is annoyed with his friend on his birthday, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my friend that the food based gift card she bought for my birthday is wasteful and obnoxious?"

I (23M) just had my birthday two days ago, I don’t care much for birthdays but my friends and family still celebrate it.

One of my close friends couldn’t attend due to exams but she sent me a link for a food subscription box based gift card that was like goddamn 100 bucks and although it was supposed to be a nice gesture I just felt that it was wasteful.

Maybe it was the way I was raised but I just couldn’t fathom spending 100 dollars just on food itself , I complained or rather vented about it to our mutual friend during the birthday event and he snitched on me.