Man tells wife that her brother's mental breakdowns are 'a choice,' wife loses it.

When this man is upset with his BIL, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife that her brother's mental meltdowns are a choice?"

For as long as I've known my wife, her brother (we'll call him Frank) has had mental health and substance abuse issues.

He used to go out late at night with his friends, get hardly any sleep, and would randomly have mental breakdowns, which landed him in a mental hospital at least once, and has led to him getting fired from more than one job.

Finally, about a year ago, Frank got the help he needed and appeared to be doing better. He got a bipolar diagnosis and was prescribed medication.

When he was on his medicine, Frank could function and even hold down a job. Problem is, he would stop taking his medicine. He would also drink/smoke heavily, both on and off his medication, which obviously didn't help matters.