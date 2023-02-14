Man tells pregnant wife, 'if you work at your dad's company you will betray my son.'

When this husband is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for making my pregnant wife cry by calling her less of a person?"

This all boils down to my wife's father. I have a six year old son that started living with me as his primary guardian when he was three and his mom went back to school.

I met my wife through work, and I also met her father, who worked at the same company in a higher role than both of us. My wife knew I had a son, but I said I wouldn't introduce them unless we became a serious couple, because that wouldn't be fair to him.

When my wife did meet my son, they got along really well. I invited her and her father over for dinner one night, and her father met my son for the first time.