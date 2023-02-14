Man tells pregnant wife, 'if you work at your dad's company you will betray my son.'

When this husband is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:
This all boils down to my wife's father. I have a six year old son that started living with me as his primary guardian when he was three and his mom went back to school.
I met my wife through work, and I also met her father, who worked at the same company in a higher role than both of us. My wife knew I had a son, but I said I wouldn't introduce them unless we became a serious couple, because that wouldn't be fair to him.
When my wife did meet my son, they got along really well. I invited her and her father over for dinner one night, and her father met my son for the first time.
He was weird and awkward around my son and made strange comments about his appearance (his mom is black). I confronted him after the dinner, and he made some pretty pathetic excuses.