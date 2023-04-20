Man and wife's master bedroom is 'stolen' by stepson. Stepdad threatens divorce.

When this man is annoyed with his stepson, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for Demanding our bedroom?"

AITA? My wife’s 20 year old son still lives with us & asked her to swap his small bedroom for our master bedroom which is twice the size of his now former bedroom (he pays nothing towards rent or utilities).

The gain for him is that his computer setup up instead of being in the third unused bedroom is in his bedroom with his dorm size refrigerator. The gain for us nothing.I didn’t want to sound like an ogert so I said I would consider it if we made scaled drawings to see if it could work. Weeks later I realized I was way too uncomfortable with the idea & told my wife I changed my mind to no Bedroom swap.