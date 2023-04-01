Man's wife says he's 'body shaming her,' he says, 'I can't support her delusion.'

When this husband feels like his wife is putting him in an awkward position, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to tell my wife that she’s skinny?"

My wife (F31) has some sort of obsession with being skinny even though she’s clinically and visibly obese. She already is seeing her therapist and doctor about it so she learns to accept her body.

I find her beautiful either way, but she keeps asking me whether I think she’s skinny or not. I tell her that she is not skinny but she is still beautiful, because I’m not going to support a delusional idea and enable her dysmorphia.