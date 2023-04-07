Man goes against wife's wishes and adopts dad's dog when he dies. AITA?

When this man is concerned that he made the wrong choice about his dad's dog, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for adopting my dad’s dog when he died, even though my wife didn’t want me to?"

My dad died of heart failure about two years ago. His long term domestic partner called to tell me he was on the way to the hospital but was certainly deceased. Her health was poor and she died the same day, which I didn’t learn until much later when she was unreachable.

I couldn’t get into the house and had to force the door. The dog was obviously orphaned. A cockapoo, small, easy, mild, 9 years old, no problems. I took the liberty of bringing her home.