Man cuts women in line for bathroom at concert, uses urinal in front of them. AITA?

When this man upsets a line of women at at Taylor Swift concert, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for “cutting the line” for the bathroom?'

Went to a concert last night. Yes, that concert. I’m a guy so, there is (usually) never a line for the bathroom. Between Paramore and Taylor I decided to use the bathroom real quick.

I saw a line of women and figure they were in for women’s bathroom. So I said excuse me and pushed past them. I heard a bunch of people say “hey” or “woah” and kept walking. I was in side and the line of women continued as I headed to the wall of urinals (which no one was at).