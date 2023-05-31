Someecards Logo
Man cuts women in line for bathroom at concert, uses urinal in front of them. AITA?

Violet Roth
May 31, 2023 | 2:02 PM
When this man upsets a line of women at at Taylor Swift concert, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for “cutting the line” for the bathroom?'

Went to a concert last night. Yes, that concert. I’m a guy so, there is (usually) never a line for the bathroom. Between Paramore and Taylor I decided to use the bathroom real quick.

I saw a line of women and figure they were in for women’s bathroom. So I said excuse me and pushed past them. I heard a bunch of people say “hey” or “woah” and kept walking. I was in side and the line of women continued as I headed to the wall of urinals (which no one was at).

A woman near the front of the line said, “ excuse me, there’s a line.” I said, “okay well I’m going to use the urinal and there’s not one for that.”She said, “I don’t care. There’s a line. Wait in the line like everyone else.” I said, “no I’m not going to do that, since again, there’s no one using the urinal.” and went and started to go towards the urinal.”

