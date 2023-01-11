Woman has bad maternity leave because she 'failed' to set boundaries.

When this mom is annoyed with her boss, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not answering any contact from work while on maternity leave?"

I work for my cousin. We're in the same field, but he owns a business. I started working for him 5 years ago and worked my way up to second or third in command at his fairly small company.

I took 9 months of maternity leave, starting 2 weeks before my due date. My child is now 6 months old, meaning I am currently in my 7th month of leave, and go back to work in about 10 weeks.

During the last 7 months, there's been a few crises at work. They called me and I fixed it. They should not have been doing this, due to my maternity leave, but I didn't mention it because these were legitimate crises, and most of the time it was my cousin asking.