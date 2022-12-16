Man refuses to share food with MIL using her 'gross' method, she calls him 'greedy.'

When this man is upset, he asks Reddit:

"AITA For Not Sharing Food with my MIL in this gross way?"

This happened early 2021 and my wife keeps bringing it up. I (23M) live with my wife (22F). At the time this happened, my MIL (38F) had just moved into our house with us.

I am an amateur bodybuilder, and I usually have a cheat meal every 3 weeks. I switch up my meals sometimes, either with pizza, burgers, tacos, you get the idea. But I always have the same dessert, which is Ice Cream.

I go to this small mexican ice cream place that absolutely rocks. They serve their ice cream on sticks, just like popsicles.

I had called my wife, who was home watching movies with MIL. I asked both of them what type of ice cream they wanted. My wife asked for 3 different flavored servings, while my MIL asked for 4 different servings.