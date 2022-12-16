Man refuses to share food with MIL using her 'gross' method, she calls him 'greedy.'

When this man is upset, he asks Reddit:
This happened early 2021 and my wife keeps bringing it up. I (23M) live with my wife (22F). At the time this happened, my MIL (38F) had just moved into our house with us.
I am an amateur bodybuilder, and I usually have a cheat meal every 3 weeks. I switch up my meals sometimes, either with pizza, burgers, tacos, you get the idea. But I always have the same dessert, which is Ice Cream.
I go to this small mexican ice cream place that absolutely rocks. They serve their ice cream on sticks, just like popsicles.
I had called my wife, who was home watching movies with MIL. I asked both of them what type of ice cream they wanted. My wife asked for 3 different flavored servings, while my MIL asked for 4 different servings.
I myself had picked up 3 cookies and cream servings. I bought the ice cream and made my way home. Later that night, after dinner was eaten and we were all eating our ice cream, my MIL asked me if she could take acouple licks from the ice cream that I was in the middle of eating.