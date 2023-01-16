Mom kicks MIL out of the house when MIL 'forces' her daughter to eat something.

When this mom is angry with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for kicking out my MIL for forcing my child to eat something?"

My husband and I have a daughter (10F) and she HATES mushrooms. The taste, texture and smell of them she cannot stand. She's not a picky eater by any means, but just doesn't like mushrooms.

My mil lives with us and helps us by watching my daughter when she gets home from school. She makes dinner the nights we're working late for our daughter, as mil loves to cook so she ensured us that it would be no trouble for her to make our daughter dinner most nights.

My husband and I both work in the medical field, so we have crazy unpredictable schedules and are not home most nights to make dinner.