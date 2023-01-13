Woman accidentally breaks MIL's chair, MIL gets revenge in humiliating way.

When this woman is fed up with her MIL, she asks Reddit:
Ever since I turned 30 my MIL has been a complete nutcase because I haven’t given her a grandchild (I don’t plan on having kids).
When my husband is not around she will make disparaging remarks about my weight even though my BMI is healthy, how my husband earns way more money than I do (when I met him I earned more) and the fact that I’m on anti-depressants for a diagnosed mental illness.
I have tried to set boundaries with her in the past but this has not worked.Fast forward to this week and went over for a birthday celebration. I sat on an outside chair (which I believe was already weather damaged) and it cracked. I apologised profusely saying it was an accident and everyone said it’s fine I mustn’t worry about it.