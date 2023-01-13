Woman accidentally breaks MIL's chair, MIL gets revenge in humiliating way.

When this woman is fed up with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to go to my MILs house after she invoiced my husband for a chair I accidentally broke?"

Ever since I turned 30 my MIL has been a complete nutcase because I haven’t given her a grandchild (I don’t plan on having kids).

When my husband is not around she will make disparaging remarks about my weight even though my BMI is healthy, how my husband earns way more money than I do (when I met him I earned more) and the fact that I’m on anti-depressants for a diagnosed mental illness.