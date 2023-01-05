Woman kicks MIL out of wedding when she shows up in 'ridiculous' outfit.

When this woman is horrified by her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for kicking MIL out of our wedding?"

I recently married my incredible husband and the wedding was pretty perfect though there was a bit of family drama. I didn't realize this was even an issue until I saw MIL on Thanksgiving and she was very cold to me.

For our wedding the immediate family was asked to wear the colors, so my mom had raspberry and MIL had a beautiful turquoise.

i know Reddit hates on having families wear the colors, but this was a big formal wedding and it felt like the right choice for us. MIL expressed no problem (prob because she got one of her favorite colors)

A few days before the wedding, MIL had a serious riding accident and both of her wrists were broken.