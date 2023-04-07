Woman invents fake miscarriage so fam will stop asking if she's having kids. AITA?

When this woman is fed up with her family's questions about her having kids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for lying about a miscarriage?"

Obviously a throwaway, and I know this sounds horrible but let me explain. After several years of trying for children, we finally gave in and saw the doctor. My husband is fine.

My ladybits aren't, to the point that not only am I not having kids, there's almost no option for IVF. It has hurt, but we have finally decided to invest our time into becoming the world's best aunt and uncle. The families felt differently.